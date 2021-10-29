Bobcat dead, two people injured after reported bobcat attacks in Grayson County

In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an injured bobcat is shown in a crate after a Colorado Springs, Colo,, woman tried to help it by putting it in her car, just inches away from where her child was sitting in a safety seat. The agency says the cat, which was possibly hit by a vehicle, posed a threat to the woman and her boy and that it’s better to let officials handle injured wildlife, especially predators like bobcats. The mortally injured cat was euthanized. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Health officials and authorities are investigating after a bobcat was hit and killed by a vehicle in Grayson County the day after two people were injured in a bobcat attack in the same area.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Conservation Police Officers, animal control, and emergency medical personnel responded to the Fox Creek Road area in Mouth of Wilson for a bobcat attacking two men and a woman at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The sheriff’s office says a man at the scene grabbed the bobcat by its rear legs and ended up wrestling with the cat. However, the man sustained serious wounds to his legs and arms and was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

As of this writing, authorities say that man is at home and recovering from the attack. Meanwhile, the other man was treated for minor injuries.

According to officials, there were also reports that the bobcat attacked some cattle and a dog in the area. In addition, the cat reportedly tried to enter a house through an open door.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 28, the sheriff’s office says a bobcat was struck and killed by a vehicle on Fox Creek Road. The bobcat was then brought to the health department for examination and testing.

However, according to the Mount Rogers Health District, there is no way to confirm that the bobcat who died was the same cat who attacked the people and animals around the Fox Creek Road area.

If you or any domesticated animals have had any concerning encounters with wildlife — especially a bobcat — you are asked to call the Grayson County Health Department at 276-773-2961.

“It is extremely unlikely to be attacked by a bobcat, especially during the day. Anyone who observes animals out during the day that don’t run off right away should contact animal control or the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Wildlife conflict helpline at 855-571-9003,” the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook on Friday, Oct. 29. “More often than not handling injured, orphaned or sick wildlife can do more harm than good. Although our intentions are good, human interaction with wildlife should always be kept to a minimum.”

Sheriff Richard Vaughan extended his appreciation to everyone involved in responding to the animal attack. He also issued a reminder about the importance of keeping pets’ vaccinations up to date.