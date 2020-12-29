Body cam video shows shocking aftermath of Nashville explosion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Body-worn video from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows shocking scenes prior to, during and after an explosion inside an RV rocked a downtown city block Christmas morning.

8News combed over the video, shared on social media Monday evening, three days after a plume of black smoke hung over the Tennessee capital.

People can be seen running from the scene, and police were even warned to stay clear shortly after the explosion due to subsequent ‘pops’ overheard.

Marked as 6:14 a.m. on December 25, the video shows officers telling someone wrapped in a blanket near the inevitable blast site, to move elsewhere as the RV played a recording to “evacuate now.”

At 6:25 a.m., minutes before the explosion, two officers can be seen walking down the opposite side of the street where the RV continued to play the recording.

One officer said, “that’s so weird. That’s like some (expletive) out of a movie,” “Like, ‘The Purge?’” the second officer responded. “Yeah,” the first officer to speak replied.

Not long after, the officer rounded the street corner to return to their police cruiser. When the officer appeared to open the trunk of the car, the reverberating boom can be heard–visibly shaking the officer.

Broken glass can be overheard, falling to the ground as well as a car alarm, seemingly triggered by the massive blast.

In the short minutes thereafter, several people emerge from the scene. Among them, a man carrying another person away from the site of the explosion.

One officer asked “are you guys OK?” “Yeah,” the man responded.

“OK. Where’s your car?”, the officer asked. “Right there,” he replied.

The officer directed the pair to go to their car as the man asked “what’s going on?”

As smoke raised toward the sky, flames raged below as fire crews arrived.

‘Pops’ could be heard as officers surveyed the aftermath, causing one person over a police radio to urge others to retreat; noting “ammunition” could be inside the RV.

“We’re hearing secondary,” the officer said. “Do not get in the open. Do not get out of the open on Second Avenue.”

The initial, ominous, recording played following a morning emergency call for shots fired nearby; the suspicious vehicle prompted investigators to evacuate the area before the blast.

Officers springing to action—likely saving lives from the terror on Christmas morning.

When the dust settled, investigators said the suspected bomber’s remains were found: that of 63-year-old Anthony Q. Warner of Tennessee.

Police said three other people were injured, however none died from the explosion.

While investigators are still reportedly searching for a motive here, police noted the RV explosion happened next to a building owned by AT&T, and caused service outages.

