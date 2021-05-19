Body camera video captures deputy lifting car to free pinned woman

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy is being recognized after he recently lifted a flipped vehicle enough to free a woman whose head was pinned beneath it.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office released the video of the May 7 crash Tuesday morning on Facebook.

The video is about a minute long and comes from Deputy J. Holt’s body camera as he attempted to save the pinned woman.

The video shows Holt driving up to the scene of the flipped car, then running to the wreck.

A child is in the car with the woman and another woman is outside the vehicle crying. The woman on the outside explains to Holt how the woman’s head is pinned underneath the car by the sunroof.

Holt gets the child out of the car, then manages to lift the overturned vehicle enough for the woman to free herself.

Holt was previously recognized for saving two people from a burning house in March 2020.