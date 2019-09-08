1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Body of US soldier killed in Afghanistan returned

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The body of an American soldier killed in a bomb attack in Afghanistan earlier in the week was flown back in the United States late Saturday.

Sgt Elis Barreto Ortiz, aged 34, was among 12 people killed when a Taliban car bomb exploded on Thursday near the US embassy in Kabul.

He was the fourth US service member killed in the past fortnight in Afghanistan.

Senior US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay tribute to Ortiz as his casket, draped in an American flag, was unloaded from the plane.

On Saturday evening President Donald Trump cancelled a secret meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, citing the death of Ortiz as the reason for his decision to call off peace talks with the insurgents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

RVA Responds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events