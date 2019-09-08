Body of US soldier killed in Afghanistan returned

The body of an American soldier killed in a bomb attack in Afghanistan earlier in the week was flown back in the United States late Saturday.

Sgt Elis Barreto Ortiz, aged 34, was among 12 people killed when a Taliban car bomb exploded on Thursday near the US embassy in Kabul.

He was the fourth US service member killed in the past fortnight in Afghanistan.

Senior US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay tribute to Ortiz as his casket, draped in an American flag, was unloaded from the plane.

On Saturday evening President Donald Trump cancelled a secret meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, citing the death of Ortiz as the reason for his decision to call off peace talks with the insurgents.