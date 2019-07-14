Bodycam video shows deputy saving baby’s life during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy needed to become the line between life and death for one young child.

According to officials, on June 11, a Deputy was conducting a routine patrol in the unincorporated Summerville area of Berkeley County when he stopped a vehicle for speeding.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver immediately exited the car and exclaimed that the baby in her vehicle had stopped breathing. Deputy Kimbro knew he needed to act immediately to save the baby’s life.

Officials stated that Deputy Kimbro made contact with the 12-day-old baby and her mother in the vehicle. The mother told the Deputy the baby stopped breathing after drinking a bottle.

Deputy Kimbro took the baby’s limp and cyanotic body and performed lifesaving first aid. As a result, he was able to get the baby to breathe again until EMS could arrive.

Because of Deputy Kimbro’s steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day old baby was able to live.

He was awarded the “Life-Saving Medal” from Sheriff Lewis for his heroic actions that day.