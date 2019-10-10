1  of  3
Boeing and Porsche team up for flying electric car

(CNN Newsource) — Flying cars may not be as far-fetched as you might think. Boeing and Porsche are teaming up to make airborne cars a reality.

The aircraft giant and the German sports car maker announced the collaboration Thursday.

A statement says they want to, “explore the premium urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace, through a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle.”

The announcement didn’t include any details about the money or other resources the two companies plan to invest in the effort, or a target date or price range.

One Porsche board member says in the long term, the goal is to move into a third dimension of travel.

