Richmond, VA. (WRIC) — As temperatures start to cool down, it’s a reminder that the holidays are just around the corner. If you want to fly out to see family this year, you may need to act fast.

Once you start searching for flights, experts say you will encounter some good news and some bad news. The good news is that flights are cheaper now than they were this summer. But the bad news is that overall, flights are still more expensive than they were last year.

Travel expert Pauline Frommer says you should start planning now.

“The best time to book for Thanksgiving was about a month ago. So, if you are waiting, stop waiting. You need to be booking now,” said Frommer. “One of the reasons airfare is so much more expensive is all of the airlines have cut back on their schedules to try and avoid some of the chaos we’ve been seeing in the last couple of months.”

This year, we’ve already seen widespread cancelations and delays. To help avoid this, Frommer says you should fly out early in the morning — the earlier the better.

“Why? Because you know that airplane and that crew has been in your airport overnight,” Frommer explained. “So, it doesn’t have to come from another airport. There’s much less uncertainty as to whether it will go or not.”

Frommer also highlighted a study that stated you could possibly save money on tickets if you buy them on a Sunday, no matter what day of the week you actually fly out.

“When you book on Sunday, you save 10% on average on domestic flights,” Frommer said. “Now why is that? They don’t say because they’re just looking at patterns. My guess is that it’s because corporate travel agents don’t work on Sundays.”

When booking your flights, also pay attention to the time you will have in the airport. Morgan Dean with AAA says you should factor in layovers while planning your flights.

“You really want to plan that two-hour layover to give you that buffer in case your one flight is a little bit late,” Dean said.

There are other considerations to keep in mind before heading on a big trip. For example, experts say you should consider travel insurance for big trips like cruises.

Also, think about where you want to go. If you’re looking to maybe leave the country this holiday season, this may be a good time to go. With the Euro on par with the dollar, this is one of the most affordable opportunities in years to visit Europe.

But ultimately, if you see a good holiday deal, grab it! Because it might not be there tomorrow.