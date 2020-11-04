Border officials discover bundles of meth hidden in teen’s shoes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old U.S. citizen who was trying to cross into El Paso, Texas, was caught with several bundles of methamphetamine hidden in his shoes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
CBP officers working the Ysleta Port of Entry made the seizure shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Officials said a CBP officer was alerted by his drug-sniffing dog to the suspect while they were conducting operations.
The teen was taken for a secondary inspection and officers allegedly found methamphetamine-filled bundles concealed in the teen’s groin area and in his shoes.
“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from CBP Officers,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for teenagers to be used in smuggling attempts.”
CBP officers arrested the teen and he was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to face charges.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Two individuals were found dead by a relative checking on them at home on Saturday.
- The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Saturday, Oct. 31. on East Broad Rock Road.
- Marcellus Taylor was shot and killed in Fairfield Court Monday afternoon.
- An Alabama woman has been sentenced to more than 700 years in prison after sexually abusing her daughter and step-daughter, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says.
- 'We are tired of seeing our loved ones behind bars': Calls to reopen Waverly murder case grow louderA Sussex County community is calling for evidence in a case of two Black men doing time for the murder of a white police officer.
- 'If I have to go to jail, I will': Dinwiddie County mother demands justice for teenage daughter's violent murderVikisha Smith believes the justice system has failed her and says there's a chance her daughter's accused killer could walk free.
- A 63-year-old woman will spend time behind bars after falsely accusing a Black couple of assault this past summer.
- Stafford County deputies have released the name of a man accused of killing his wife on Halloween before turning the gun on himself.
- A man was shot and killed in Fairfield Court this afternoon, Richmond police said.
- The Chesterfield Police Department said they have arrested a woman following the death investigation of her one-year-old daughter.