Border agents find 222 pounds of liquid meth in truck’s gas tank

(CNN) — A 36-year-old was arrested after border patrol agents found 222 pounds of liquid meth in his truck.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection, that’s worth about $266,000.

The man applied for entry on Tuesday about 11 p.m. at the port of entry in Calexico, California, CBP said in a news release. But a CBP dog alerted officers to the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado’s gas tank.

Agents removed the tank for search and found “an unusual liquid substance that began to crystallize,” CBP said.

“Officers field-tested the substance receiving a positive indication for the properties of methamphetamine,” the agency said.