Boy awaiting heart transplant in hospital asks for Christmas cards

(CNN) – A 6-year-old boy stuck in a Boston hospital waiting for a heart transplant, has a simple Christmas wish.

“It’s me Carlos, I was thinking of some Christmas cards, maybe you can send me some,” said Carlos Rolon.

The 6-year-old is making the best of his experience as he goes into day 95 at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“He was born with a condition called unbalanced A.V. (atrioventricular) Canal Defect,” said Rolon’s mother, Sheena Cossette.

Rolon had four open-heart surgeries before the age of 2.

“We’ve been waiting over three and a half years,” said Cossette. “On Aug. 31, he got really sick and we ended up here, and now we have to be here until he receives one. Nobody wants to lose a child.”

Cossette hopes more people consider being organ donors.

“It’s the greatest gift you’ll ever give anyone is the gift of life,” she said.

Taking the deck of cards they’ve been dealt, the Worcester, Massachusetts, mom is ready to deck the halls and hospital room with Christmas cards.

“And Santa’s coming to the hospital, right?” she said to Rolon. “So we got to decorate this room like a winter wonderland.”

If you’d like to send Carlos a card, you can mail it to the address below: