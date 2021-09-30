Brian Laundrie search: FBI visits Laundrie home as new evidence comes to light

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — At least two FBI agents entered the Laundrie family home on Thursday afternoon as the search for Brian Laundrie continues in connection with the Gabby Petito investigation.

The return to the Laundrie home comes as the FBI analyzes two new pieces of evidence in the search for Laundrie. Laundrie is the person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

8 On Your Side learned Laundrie obtained a new phone just days after he returned to Florida without Petito.

The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino told 8 On Your Side a phone was purchased on Sept. 4 and Brian opened an account with AT&T for that phone. It is now in the FBI’s possession.

Days after Laundrie purchased the phone, records show his family checked into the Fort DeSoto campground. The family arrived at the campground on Sept. 6 and left on the 8th. According to Bertolino, Brian left his phone at home.

The family said they last saw Laundrie on Sept. 14 when he set off for a hike in the Carlton Reserve.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it handed over surveillance video to the FBI from the campground where the Laundrie’s stayed in September, but the FBI has not released that video. A spokeswoman says they’re not addressing specific questions about the investigation.

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s homicide case.

The search for 23-year-old has been scaled down since the FBI took over, and is now being “targeted based on intelligence,” police said.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips about Petito’s disappearance and death. Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).