WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police announced that a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the August shooting of Commanders player Brian Robinson on Wednesday.

“This is yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun,” Police Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference.

The teen was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Police said he was 16 at the time of the crime.

Robinson was shot in the leg after an attempted robbery on Sunday, August 28. Police said in August that two teenagers approached Robinson, both with guns. Robinson took the gun from one of them, but the other shot him.

It’s unclear if the suspect arrested Wednesday actually pulled the trigger. Or, if this was strictly a robbery or attempted carjacking.

Contee said the case is yet another in a growing trend of teens involved in violent crime.

“It troubles my heart every single time I have to response to these scenes and see our young people as victim or suspect just like in this case with Mr. Robinson that we’re talking about today,” said Contee.

According to the Chief, juvenile arrests are up nearly 13% compared to the same time last year. He said that equates to nearly 900 arrests so far this year.

“Some of our young people are showing up in violent spaces where they had not before. That is a concerning thing and everyone needs to take a hold of that. Parents need to take responsibility for their children,” he said.

Police also said two other suspects are wanted in connection to this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police.