Bring in the experts: It’s time to secure your home network

FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Not all that long ago, managing your home network’s security didn’t involve much more than installing an antivirus program on your PC. If only it were still so simple. Home networks are a major target for cybercriminals, who use innocuous smart gadgets as stepping stones to loot data from PCs and phones. Or they may co-opt the simpler devices into much larger “botnets” that can be used to wreak havoc across the internet. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP) — Home digital security is about much more than just antivirus programs on the home computers you may rely on for remote work and online school.

The average U.S. home has about a dozen connected devices, many vulnerable to hacking. If you don’t want cyber cat burglars using them to traipse into your home network and loot your data you probably want to pay for a network-protection service.

It’s just too much for most of us to manage. Broadband providers frequently offer security suites if you rent your modem or router from them. Whatever solution you choose shouldn’t set you back more than about $100 a year.

