Breaking News
Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles charged in Cleveland triple homicide

Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles charged in Cleveland triple homicide

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY COUNTY, Georgia (WRIC) — The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is charged with shooting and killing three people at a New Year’s Eve party.

24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas, is charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and perjury for a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead.

Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Liberty County, Georgia. He is being held there pending extradition.

Cleveland Police say the shooting happened when a group of men showed up to the party uninvited, according to Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS.

Police said the victims were  Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas is expected in court in Ohio September 13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events