1  of  6
Breaking News
3 dead in Buckingham County house fire Children airlifted to hospital after crash Powhatan woman dies after truck runs off the road, striking several trees Suspect arrested in shooting on Richmond’s Northside Police ID man killed in Southside parking lot shooting Man found dead on Richmond’s Southside; third death investigation in 24 hours

Building explosion rocks Maine town, firefighters hurt

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WMTW

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in Maine says firefighters are responding to a building explosion that rocked the town of Farmington and a county sheriff says there are injuries.

WMTW reported that an unnamed firefighter was killed and six others were taken to the hospital.

Video from the scene indicates the building that houses a nonprofit devoted to helping people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities was reduced to rubble Monday morning. Paper and other debris rained down on the neighborhood.

Kim Hilton from the admissions office of nearby University of Maine at Farmington said she first thought a vehicle had crashed into her building.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols tells WMTW-TV that firefighters were injured. Law enforcement and fire officials say the explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. at Leap Inc. on Farmington Falls Road.

Authorities believe the cause of the explosion was a propane leak.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events