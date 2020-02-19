1  of  2
Breaking News
Hopewell man shot while inside car, police say ‘Alarms saved this family’s life’: Family of 4 displaced after house fire in Chesterfield neighborhood

Burger King launches new ad featuring moldy Whopper

U.S. & World

by: KRON Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burger King’s new ad campaign features a moldy Whopper, but it isn’t for sale.

In a statement, the fast-food chain said it’s letting the burger rot to make a statement, showing that mold “can be a beautiful thing.”

Burger King said it highlights removing artificial preservations from the Whopper in most European countries and in select U.S. markets.

Watch the Burger King ad here:

The ad is a time-lapse referencing the number of days that have passed since the sandwich was prepared, thus showing the growth of mold.

The ad includes a line that reads, “The beauty of no artificial preservatives.”

According to the company, a Whopper with no preservatives, colors, or flavors from artificial sources is now available in 400 U.S. locations and will reach all restaurants throughout the year.

Burger King also announced that more than 90% of food ingredients at its restaurants are free from colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events