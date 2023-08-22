SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Cicero Police and Onondaga County Sheriff’s began their morning at a Citgo in North Syracuse.

Between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., while at the Citgo, they received a call about some burglaries at Driver’s Village, in Cicero.

Cicero Police’s Lieutenant, James Meyers, explained that when detectives got to the scene, they witnessed the last thing they expected.

“The business windows, doors smashed in, cars missing from in the showroom,” said Lieutenant Meyers.

Lieutenant Meyers explained that it appeared to them that a large group of individuals broke their way into Driver’s Village, proceeded to find keys to the cars in the showroom and then drive them directly through the front door of the buildings.

“Just utter carnage. Thousands upon hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage probably at each of the businesses,” said Lieutenant Meyers.

Three cars were stolen from two dealerships in Driver’s Village, Burdick Dodge and Burdick Lexus.

Cicero handled one investigation into the thefts, and Onondaga County Sheriff’s handled the other.

Lieutenant Meyers says both departments are working together to solve the crimes.

“When I was getting the information this morning I had to ask, did they really drive these vehicles through the front doors and answer, yes. Directly through the doors. Literally like you’d see out of a movie scene,” Lieutenant Meyers told NewsChannel 9.

The cars stolen had trackers on them, which led police to their whereabouts.

They were found on the north side of the City of Syracuse, but the investigation is still very active and ongoing.

When asked if this is a ring, Lieutenant Meyers replied that the term should be used loosely.

“These cars were all stolen. These cars were all recovered hours later in the city. Organized so called crime ring would be stealing these for more than just hobby. They would be shipping these cars off, using parts, not just dumping them in the city a few hours later,” he said.

This isn’t the first time a commercial business has seen burglaries and damages.

Vandals have been repeatedly smashing out windows at CAGO auto on Erie Boulevard East for months, and despite sharing video with police and making security upgrades, they are now up to 22 damaged vehicles.

“We’re seeing a lot of this. We’re having a lot of commercial businesses smashed in, things broken into, rummaged through. We are finding it to be a lot of juvenile age,” explained Lieutenant Meyers. “It’s been a very busy summer so far. With a lot of these brazen crimes occurring, manly for businesses for town and county.”

Currently, no arrests have been made, as it is early into the investigation.

Are the Driver’s Village and Jack McNerney Chevrolet burglaries related?

A burglary occurred the same night at Jack McNerney Chevrolet in Tully.

Assuming the obvious, is there a relationship with the string of robberies?

Lieutenant Meyers said they could be, but they haven’t gotten that far yet. It is too early to say.

Police were tipped off from a witness who had driven by Driver’s Village after the burglary.