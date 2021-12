RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - Clouds will rapidly roll into the area tonight setting us up for a wet start to Wednesday in the area. Our lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s, but that will happen around midnight. By daybreak tomorrow we will warm a few degrees so that most of us will be at or above freezing by sunrise.

Well, for Wednesday the setup is pretty simple. Where you have the moisture, it is way to warm to even think of the “S” word. Where it is cold enough to support snow falling, you just don’t have any moisture of significance. Off all the computer models, only one is showing the chance for anything more than a splotchy snow north and northwest of us. And that model might give you enough to swipe with the windshield wipers, and that is it.