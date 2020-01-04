Bus driver rescues 2 lost dogs on cold night, reunites them with owners

MILWAUKEE — A bus driver in Milwaukee is being called a hero after she reunited two lost dogs with their owners.

Boi and Nero wandered away from their home on a 20-degree night just days before Christmas, sending their family into a panic.

“We could not find them,” Stephanie Gomez told ABC News. “We were panicked. We were scared.”

That’s when bus driver with the Milwaukee County Transit System, Jamie Grabowski, came to the rescue.

She was on her usual route when she saw something unusual: a pit bull and doberman loose in the streets.

“Hey, you two,” she can be heard saying during surveillance video. “You need to go home. Right now.”

“I couldn’t leave them out there like that,” she explained. “You know people nowadays: If they can hit humans… I mean, what is a dog?”

Knowing she had to act fast, she called the dogs onto the bus to keep them warm and call police.

An officer arrived and brought the dogs to a shelter. They were quickly reunited with their family — just in time for the holidays.

“I was so happy that someone took time out of their day to turn in our dogs and say ‘I found the dogs,’” Gomez said.