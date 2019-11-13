Bus driver rescues two kids wandering in snow

(CNN) — A Wisconsin bus driver came to the rescue of a boy and girl found wandering in the snow.

It was 18 degrees outside, when the bus driver saw two kids and didn’t hesitate to call them over. ‘The little girl only had on a T-shirt, a diaper, and the other one of them had a coat on. They’re headed towards a busy intersection. And I knew there was no school bus stop down there or a school. So I knew right away that pull over and help them,” said Nicole Chamberlain.

“I called them over and I said, what’s going on? and they said, we’re looking for grandma. And I said, come with me and i’ll put you on the warm bus and i’ll help you find grandma. and so they came with me. I picked them up and put them on my bus and called the police.” Nicole cranked the heat, took off her coat and covered the 2 year old girl’s bare legs.

Within minutes, the grateful grandma arrived at the bus and explained to police that while she was in the basement, the 6 year old boy went outside and a sister followed.

Nicole is just glad her bus route took her passed at the right time. “If that were to happen to my children, i would hope that there’d be somebody, a decent human being that would stop and help my kids.”

Police said they were not recommending charges in the case.