Bus driver suspended after using phone while driving

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bus driver in Robertson County has been suspended after she was caught on camera using her phone while driving.

A parent in Robertson County sent News 2 the videos that she says her son recorded.

He said the bus driver had been on her phone the past two days.

The school said it got in touch with the bus driver as soon as they saw the video and placed her on suspension while they complete an investigation.

Robertson County Schools sent News 2 the following statement in regards to the incident: