Legendary American astronaut Buzz Aldrin is celebrating his 90th birthday today.
Aldrin was one of the Apollo 11 crew that made history for being the first humans to land on the moon.
Aldrin, alongside fellow crew member Neil Armstrong, touched down on the lunar surface on July 20th, 1969, inside the Lunar Module “Eagle.”
During the landing, Michael Collins was piloting the Command Module “Columbia” alone in orbit above the moon.
LATEST STORIES:
- Husky with ‘weird’ eyes finds forever home after being abandoned by breeder who couldn’t sell her
- 49ers impressive turnaround sparks Super Bowl appearance
- PHOTOS: Super Bowl footballs ready for Miami
- Buzz Aldrin, astronaut who walked on the moon, celebrates 90th birthday
- NC State scoots past Cavs for 1st win at Virginia since 2005