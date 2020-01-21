Buzz Aldrin, astronaut who walked on the moon, celebrates 90th birthday

Legendary American astronaut Buzz Aldrin is celebrating his 90th birthday today.

Aldrin was one of the Apollo 11 crew that made history for being the first humans to land on the moon.

Today is a special day.

When asked for my birth date, I chuckle and say 1-20-30.

Now, after circling the sun for 90 years, today is 1-2020. I came into this world in NJ on 1-20-30, and my mother was Marion Moon Aldrin and my father Edwin Aldrin.

Here’s to 1-2025! — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 20, 2020

Aldrin, alongside fellow crew member Neil Armstrong, touched down on the lunar surface on July 20th, 1969, inside the Lunar Module “Eagle.”

During the landing, Michael Collins was piloting the Command Module “Columbia” alone in orbit above the moon.

