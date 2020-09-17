Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Search and rescue efforts are underway in Foley, Alabama by Cajun Navy 2016 after Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm early Wednesday morning.
Videos posted to the organization’s official Facebook page show heavy flooding in one residential neighborhood. In some cases, water can be seen covering the wheel wells of vehicles parked on the street.
In one Facebook Live, two men attempt to recount an early morning rescue of a family with a child who is non-verbal. One man becomes visually emotional on camera before a second man can be heard saying, “We’ll give him a minute, because he’s choking up like me.”
A spokesperson with Cajun Navy 2016 told BR Proud they have multiple teams on stand-by to aid with relief efforts.
- United Cajun Navy helps rescue hurricane survivors stranded in floodwater
- Boy sends ‘Baby Yoda’ to keep Oregon firefighters company on the front line
- ‘It’s a miracle’: Oregon fire survivor captures escape, moments of hope on camera
- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Requests Removal of “Cuties” Film from Netflix
- Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October