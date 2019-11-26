California DMV making $50M a year selling drivers’ personal info: report

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Signage is seen at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) February 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. The DMV is closed as part of the first state employee furloughs in California history in response to California’s budget crisis. About 90 percent of the state’s 238,000 employees have been ordered by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to take two days off without pay each month, the equivalent of about a 10 percent wage reduction, through June 2010. The governor says that the mandatory furloughs at agencies such as the DMV, Veterans Affairs, Department of Consumer Affairs, California Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Child Support Services will save the state about $1.4 billion. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles has been generating revenue amounting to $50 million a year – reportedly by selling the personal information of drivers, according to a VICE report.

In a document obtained by VICE through a public records request, the revenue was generated by selling information such as names, addresses, and car registration information.

The document stated the list may include insurance companies, prospective employers, and vehicle manufacturers, but named no specific requesters.

Past investigations that analyzed DMVs nationwide revealed LexisNexis and Experian are among companies that request personal information, as well as private investigators.