ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Two California men have been sentenced in federal court in Virginia for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on behalf of several professional athletes and businesses in exchange for a cut of the profits.

Thanh Rudin, 58, was sentenced to 10 to 34 months in prison and his co-conspirator, 46-year-old Seir Havana, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for their roles in two schemes to get millions in PPP funds and tax refunds under false pretenses. Quin Rudin, a third co-conspirator and brother to Thanh, was sentenced to ten years in prison in October of 2022 for his role in the schemes.

According to court documents, Rudin was a principal and Havana was the vice president and CEO of Mana Tax Services, a tax preparation business operating in the Los Angeles, California area.

Rudin and Havana filed income tax returns with false information on behalf of at least nine professional athletes. The tax returns showed fake businesses and personal losses in order for the athletes to receive tax refunds they were not entitled to.

Rudin and Havana also filed amended tax returns for previous years on behalf of most of the athletes, in order to correct what they called “errors” made by their previous accountants. In exchange for their services, Rudin and Havana took a 30% cut of the money the athletes were getting from the IRS.

Rudin and Havana also submitted applications for PPP loans on behalf of businesses and shell companies which significantly inflated their monthly payroll costs and the number of employees — in exchange for a 30% cut. The pair also submitted fabricated tax returns to support the false information on the PPP loan applications.

Nearly $12 million was seized from Rudin and Havana’s bank accounts by the government during the investigation and Havana surrendered cashier’s checks for around $5.6 million. It is estimated that more than $44 million was defrauded from the government as a result of the schemes.