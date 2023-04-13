(KTXL) — The California State Capitol building was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning due to ‘credible threats’ from a suspect connected to two shootings in the Sacramento area that occurred the previous day and who is still at large, according to Roseville Police and the California Highway Patrol.

The evacuation lasted a little over an hour, and legislators and their staffers could enter the building again around 10:30 a.m.

“The California Highway Patrol has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” says a letter sent to state senators and senate staff.

During the evacuation, legislators and staff were asked to remain home and work remotely. Senators and staffers already at the Capitol were asked to remain in place.

While the Capitol was evacuated, the grounds around the building appeared relatively calm, with people moving about normally, a FOX40 News team observed.

The CHP initially did not provide information about the nature of the threats against the Capitol but announced shortly before noon that the individual who made the threats was involved in two shootings the night before, one in Citrus Heights and the other in Roseville.

Roseville Police identified the suspect as Jackson Pinney, of Hayward, who was last seen driving a gold 2002 Ford F150, and is connected to a white 1996 Acura Integra.

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told FOX40 News that he had given Assembly staff the option to work from home if it made them feel safer, but that the Capitol building was back open.

The State Capitol building and adjacent Capitol Park are located within Sacramento city limits but are officially state property and are provided security by the California Highway Patrol Capitol Protection Section.

Though it is a public building, the Capitol is under constant patrol by the CHP, with open but limited access for the public, who must pass through security checkpoints before entering.