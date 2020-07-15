California university ‘thrilled’ foreign students can remain

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The University of San Diego has about 700 foreign students on visas attending classes on campus.

Those students, like many others enrolled at institutions across the country, were facing an uncertain future as President Trump had ordered all students on visas to leave the country if they were going to be enrolled in online classes this fall.

The announcement was made July 6.

Almost immediately, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed lawsuits challenging the order.

Students walking in one of the quads at the University of San Diego. (Salvador RiveraBorder Report)

Many others, including USD, followed and filed lawsuits.

Today, as the court was about to hear the first arguments, the government, Harvard and MIT reached an agreement — the judge rescinded the order giving the foreign students and their schools a victory.

According to the judge, the Trump administration can reinstate a policy that was put in place four months ago giving international students the option of taking all their classes online while remaining in the U.S. legally with a student visa.

“We’re thrilled, it’s kind of emotional in a sense that finally some good news,” said Dr. Denise Dimon, USD’s Associate Provost of International Affairs.

Dimon said the students can now concentrate on their work.

“Now they don’t have the extra worry, ‘what if we get here and something happens and we have to rush back home.’ Now they know they can come and be here in the same time zone, they might be able to stay engaged in research projects without the worry that overnight they could be having to fly out,” she said.

USD also offered a statement in reward to today’s decision.

“The University of San Diego is pleased to hear U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement expressed their intention to rescind their July 6 directive to modify the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which would have revoked visas for international students whose studies will be entirely online in the fall. The lawsuit filed yesterday against the federal government on behalf of the University of San Diego and 20 other colleges and universities on the west coast, remains in place until that happens.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.