Calls growing for removal of President Trump after violence at U.S. Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As the nation tries to piece together the events of the past 48 hours, calls are growing from local lawmakers to remove Trump from office just days before his term is set to end.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Sen. Marker Warner (D-VA.) are joining calls to invoke the 25th amendment to force the removal of President Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

This comes as President Trump posted a video statement on Twitter Thursday night denouncing the violence, and acknowledging the outcome of the election.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said in his video statement. “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

The President also calling for peace.

“Now, Congress has certified the results,” he stated. “A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Other Virginia lawmakers like Representatives Abigail Spanberger, Don McEachin and Gerry Connolly are also calling for his removal.

The President’s ongoing – and unchecked – quest to subvert our democracy, thwart the will of the people, and instigate violence requires immediate action. I call on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to protect our country. pic.twitter.com/AoTh3Wfalt — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) January 8, 2021

Experts tell 8News removal of the President through the 25th Amendment is unlikely.