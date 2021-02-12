Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ to remain jailed

This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez. Authorities say Gonzalez is seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia. Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)

(AP) — A California man captured on video smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riots will remain jailed while awaiting trial on charges related to the insurrection.

During a remote hearing Thursday, a federal prosecutor in Virginia said 32-year-old Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez was driven by conspiracy theories to join the deadly attack on Jan. 6. Gonzalez was dubbed “The Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker” on a video posted on YouTube.

Defense attorney Rodolfo Cejas noted that it isn’t illegal to believe in conspiracy theories, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Lawrence Leonard said beliefs like those expressed by Gonzalez can lead to dangerous actions. Leonard ordered Gonzalez held without bond.