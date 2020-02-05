VIDEO: Car plows through barricades at KC Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl victory on Wednesday and someone tried to crash the party.

Kansas City police arrested at least one person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

As of 8:36 a.m., police said there have been no reports of injuries.

PHOTO: WDAF

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.