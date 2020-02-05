Breaking News
Another case of rabies confirmed in Henrico County

VIDEO: Car plows through barricades at KC Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

U.S. & World

by: Michael Scheidt, WVLA-TV

Posted: / Updated:

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl victory on Wednesday and someone tried to crash the party.

Kansas City police arrested at least one person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

As of 8:36 a.m., police said there have been no reports of injuries.

PHOTO: WDAF

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events