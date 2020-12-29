Catalytic converter thief caught red-handed in Missouri, police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI) – Police have arrested a suspect they say was caught red-handed in a crime that’s been plaguing the St. Louis area this year: catalytic converter theft.
Thieves have been cutting the metal converters — exhaust emission control devices — right out from under cars, trucks and SUVs. Police said the suspect, a 64-year-old man from St. Peters, Missouri, was caught Sunday with cutting tools and a stolen catalytic converter.
According to police, someone reported hearing a metal-on-metal sawing sound at a salvage yard in St. Charles, Missouri, around 8 p.m. Sunday. There was a brief pursuit before police stopped the suspect in St. Louis County.
“A minivan was leaving the (salvage yard) scene,” said Lt. Thomas Wilkison, of the St. Charles Police Department. “Officers tried to stop that minivan from leaving the property. The vehicle drove around police cars and officers followed.”
Charges were pending against the suspect as investigators looked into whether he could be connected to more thefts, Lt. Wilkison said. The recovered catalytic converter had been cut from a Ford Explorer.
St. Charles police have received reports of about three dozen catalytic converter thefts this year, about three times the number from 2019. About 200 catalytic converter thefts were reported in St. Louis County this year compared with only 33 the previous year.
Investigators suspect thieves may often sell stolen catalytic converters for quick cash to support drug habits. Recyclers buy the converters for the precious metals inside, which includes platinum. It can cost $400 to $600 or more to replace a stolen converter.
Police say keeping your vehicle in a garage, a well-lit area or under a high-quality surveillance camera is the best defense against such theft.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The parents of a 4-year-old Missouri girl who was allegedly killed by neighbors who were trying to exorcise a "demon" last week were arraigned in court Monday morning.
- 'This was senseless, they were the perfect couple': Husband tries to protect wife killed during Caroline County burglaryAlthough loved one's know nothing will bring back Trost-Walker, they say they are relieved her killers were caught, are encouraging everyone to install home-security cameras and are trying to care for Steve, the victim's husband.
- A judge on Monday rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend.
- “I think it was an act of racist aggression,” said Leo Carson, the bust's sculptor, who designed the art piece to be a symbol against injustice and to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
- HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a stealing a firearm and Christmas presents from a car on Christmas Eve. In less than two weeks there have been five guns stolen from cars in the same area.
- Brenda Henderson thought her family photos were gone forever, until her boss told her about the 8News story in which Richmond Police were trying to track down the owner of the historic snapshots after a car theft.
- Crime Solvers are asking for the public's help solving an attempted that occurred in Chesterfield County earlier this month.
- Earlier this month, a woman entered a nail salon in downtown Richmond and utilized its services before trying to leave without paying. Police say she assaulted an employee and ran out of the business.
- It seemed like a friendly chat between neighbors. Only after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning could Rick Laude grasp the sinister meaning behind his neighbor’s smiling remark that the city and the rest of the world would never forget him.
- Accused Don Carter Lanes gunman 37-year-old Duke Webb made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Webb was denied bail by Judge Schaefer based on probable cause.