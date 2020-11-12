Caught on camera: Armed thieves break into San Francisco house as homeowners sleep

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “What if they came back?”

Cathy and Ben Couillard on Wednesday recalled terrifying moments of an invasion of their home that was caught on surveillance video.

They said while they were sleeping, two armed thieves broke into their San Francisco home with the help of a third suspect and took off with several of their belongings.

In the video, the thieves can be seen canvassing the neighborhood then targeting the Couillards’ house, which had a lockbox.

“You can see visibly in the footage that they turn around and they notice the lockbox and point to it, kind of jump up and get excited that there’s a lockbox,” Ben Couillard said.

The video shows two men smashing the lockbox open, taking the key inside and entering the home.

The Couillards’ dog, Hapa, started barking and scared them off.

“When she didn’t stop barking then we went out of our bedroom door, and one of the things that were immediately suspicious for us was that our bedroom door was open, and we always keep it closed,” Cathy Couillard said. “So when I saw it open, I walk out, and our front door was just completely open.”

Still the thieves took Ben’s mountain bike, laptop and their house key.

“As soon as the police left, it felt pretty uncomfortable knowing there are armed men out on the streets with the key to our house,” Ben Couillard said. The couple immediately got their locks changed.

Despite the stolen belongings, the couple say they’re just thankful to be alive.

“One thing that we keep going back to like had them come in and our dog wasn’t there they probably would just point the gun at us, ask us to not move and probably take everything from the house,” Cathy Couillard said.

LATEST HEADLINES: