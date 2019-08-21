CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear raids fridge with teens in other room

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

App users click here to watch video

TRUCKEE, California (CNN) — As two teens watched TV in the other room, little did they know that the person opening the fridge for a midnight snack wasn’t a person. It was a bear.

“I heard footsteps and then I heard Tupperware being opened really loudly and aggressively,” Hayes Sherman, 15, said. “The fridge started to beep because it was open too long.”

There was a Nest camera in the living room that captured the Goldilocks moment.

The black bear stood on its hind legs, sniffing around and pawing through the fridge of the family’s cabin in Truckee, Ca. Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events