CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue Arizona man pinned under vehicle

(WRIC) — An Arizona man is breathing a sigh of relief after being rescued Tuesday morning from a collapsed vehicle.

Devon Haycock was working under his wife’s car when the jack collapsed, pinning him underneath. Meza Police responded and the rescue was caught on camera.

“I thought it was only going to take me a couple of seconds,” Haycock said in a sit-down interview discussing the rescue attempt. “I could slide right in, do what I needed to do, and slide right back out in less than a minute.”

“I had just handed him a flathead,” his wife, Kaylin, added. “And he just barely shifted just to get his arm in a different position and the whole, the whole car came down off the jacks and it bounced on him. And he screamed — obviously. We both screamed.”

That’s when Haycock says “it all just went dark.”

Officers Josh Gardner and Nolan Martineau received the lifesaving call. At the scene, they realized that one of the jacks Haycock was using to prop his wife’s Honda Civic had collapsed.

“His whole upper body was under the car. His legs were sticking out. I could see the jack that he has was kind of tilted over. It failed,” Officer Martineau said.

The decision was made to lift the nearly 3,000-pound vehicle just enough to get Haycock out. Timing was critical as bodycam footage of the rescue attempt captured “Haucock struggling for air.

“I could have a bunch of little breaths. I couldn’t really take deep breaths whatsoever,” Haycock said.

When Haycock heard they were going to lift the vehicle, he says “that’s when his vision started to go blurry.”

“I was starting to pass out,” he added.

Haycock was eventually pulled out from underneath the vehicle. Now safe, relief doesn’t quite cover Devon’s feelings.

“I was just getting deep breaths in, just happy, happy to be alive,” he said.

That’s good news for the Haycocks, who are expecting a baby girl around Christmas — all thanks to two officers who sprung into action when needed.

“I have children myself. It should be a happy rewarding experience for them,” Officer Gardner said.

“I was just really happy that he was OK, that he was able to get out on his own so that was a really good sign, that he was still breathing and talking,” Officer Martineau added.

As for Haycock, he says he is grateful, saying “I’m extremely thankful for these two officers.”

