1  of  3
Breaking News
Crash involving postal truck causing delays in Henrico Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession Woman in her 20s is 1st confirmed coronavirus case in Henrico
1  of  30
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Circuit Court Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Prince George County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rabid mountain lion attacks Colorado deputy

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press, KDVR

Posted: / Updated:

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A mountain lion that attacked a person in northern Colorado and bit a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to help has tested positive for rabies.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say both bite victims have been notified, and Larimer County’s health department is managing the response.

A man and a delivery driver were talking outside a home near an RV park along the Big Thompson River west of Loveland on Wednesday when the 91-pound male mountain lion attacked.

A responding deputy also was attacked, prompting officers to shoot and kill the mountain lion.

Both victims were hospitalized but are expected to recover.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events