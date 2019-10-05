Caught on camera: School bus driver using cellphone while driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN Newsource) — A school bus driver was caught on video — using both hands to scroll through her phone — while behind the wheel of a moving school bus.

The video clip is short — but long enough to see a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus driver, scrolling on her phone, tapping the screen with both hands on the phone — not the steering wheel.

A 7th-grader from Southwest Middle School recorded the video last week.

“It’s dangerous, so I don’t know. Something should be done,” said Franklin Butler, a neighbor.

WSOC-TV showed the video to several people outside the school — no one seemed shocked — but they were deeply concerned.

“To do it while you’re driving with a bus load of students under your care is just inexcusable and totally irresponsible,” said parent Paul Cotter.

It’s not clear how long the driver was using her phone while the bus was moving, but long enough for students to record it.

A statement from the school system Thursday said: “CMS Transportation takes the safety and security of the students seriously.”

Officials said they are aware of the incident mentioned. They said they are investigating it as they would all matters that come to their attention.

Thursday afternoon — WSOC went to one of the stops that specific bus makes in Steele Creek — and saw there was a different driver on that route.

Parents say they’re glad the 7th grader who captured the video was concerned enough to do something.

“There’s something wrong here, this isn’t right so I ‘m gonna capture it, so kudos,” Cotter said. “Kudos to the child, too.”

A reporter asked CMS Transportation if that bus driver is still on the road — and hasn’t yet received a response.