Caught on video: Mountain lion stalks bull elk in Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An amazing scene was caught on camera in Colorado on Sunday: a mountain lion stalking a bull elk.

Amanda and Jameson Crane have only lived in Evergreen for a month but had a rare opportunity when they saw the mountain lion stalking the elk on their property.

“We are fortunate to have caught this in act, and we know it is once in a lifetime. They ran into the woods — no idea as to the conclusion of this video,” shared Amanda.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges you to follow these precautions:

Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times when mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife.

Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

Encourage your neighbors to follow these precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.

