CDC extending eviction moratorium for another 30 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The CDC has extended the eviction moratorium for another 30 days.

This moratorium prevents landlords from evicting tenants who are unable to make rental payments. It was scheduled to expire on June 30, but will now last until July 31. The CDC said this will be the final extension of the moratorium.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said in its announcement.

The extension was signed by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Thursday, June 24.

