CDC issues guidance on how to safely celebrate Easter this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Easter is days away and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released guidelines on how to safely celebrate the holiday as vaccine rollout speeds up around the country.

Fully vaccinated people can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing this Easter, according to this guidance from the CDC.

Vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

For people who have not received the vaccine yet, the guidelines are a bit more strict to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC encourages people to still wear a mask and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. For Easter dinner, the agency suggests opening a window for air ventilation and using disposable plates and utensils.

As for the typical Easter activities, like church and egg hunts, the CDC says they should be done virtually or outdoors, 6 feet apart.