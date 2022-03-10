WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Approximately 2.55 million students are reportedly using a tobacco product, according to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) was conducted among U.S. middle and high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey revealed that youth tobacco use remains a serious public health concern, said the CDC.

The survey was administered online due to COVID-19 protocols around the country. Eligible students were able to complete the survey at home, school or somewhere else.

Among middle and high school students who currently used tobacco products, about 1 in 3 (860,000) used at least one type of combustible tobacco product, and about 3 in 10 (740,000) used two or more tobacco products, according to the CDC.

E-cigarettes were the most common tobacco product used among middle and high school students (2.06 million) in 2021. This was followed by cigarettes (410,000), cigars (380,000), smokeless tobacco (240,000), hookahs (220,000), nicotine pouches (200,000), heated tobacco products (170,000), and pipe tobacco (80,000).

“Youth use of tobacco products is unsafe in any form – combustible, smokeless, or electronic,” said Karen Hacker, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. “This report provides critical insights needed to combat this serious public health concern and help protect our nation’s youth from the harmful effects of tobacco.”

To learn more about quitting tobacco product use and preventing youth from using tobacco products, visit www.betobaccofree.gov and FDA’s “The Real Cost” campaign.