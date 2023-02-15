LISBON, Ohio (WRIC) — The Attorney General of Ohio has announced that criminal charges filed against a reporter arrested during a press conference in East Palestine have been dismissed.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was addressing the media about the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train. The train was carrying toxic chemicals which caused mass evacuations in the small town of East Palestine, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania Border.

Lambert was facing charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. Attorney General Dave Yost announced that the charges were dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

Lambert was finishing a live shot for NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” when he was asked by law enforcement to leave the press conference after they had already told him to be quiet while DeWine was speaking. The officers then tried to forcibly remove Lambert from the building and arrested him.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”