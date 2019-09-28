Charges dropped against Pennsylvania parents accused of faking pregnancy

Kaycee and Geoffrey Lang are not off the hook, though, after accusations that they faked an infant death for GoFundMe donations

(CNN) – Prosecutors dropped charges against a Pennsylvania couple accused of faking a pregnancy and infant death.

They’re not off the hook, though, as the case against them will continue in a neighboring county.

Kaycee and Geoffrey Lang refused to comment on the allegations that they faked a pregnancy and then baby’s death in order to get gifts and donations from family and friends.

The couple was charged last month after police say a friend reported to police that something just didn’t seem right.

According to the criminal complaint, the Langs claimed their newborn son died hours after he was born in July.

Police say the couple posted pictures of what appeared to be a baby doll, claiming it was their son before starting a GoFundMe account that account raised $550.

The Langs, who were facing charges in both Westmoreland and Somerset County, did not have a hearing because their charges in Westmoreland county were withdrawn.

The district attorney’s office in Somerset County says the two counties agreed to prosecute the couple in Somerset County only.

The charges will be refiled there soon.

The couple is due back in court Tuesday.

GoFundMe has refunded all the donations received in the campaign.