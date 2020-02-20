1  of  2
Cheesecake Factory ice cream coming to stores nationwide

U.S. & World

The Cheesecake factory is bringing its brand of sweet desserts to another cool product.

The restaurant chain has partnered with ice-cream maker Wells Enterprises for a new line of ice cream.

The Cheesecake Factory says they are making seven new flavors.

The company says their ice cream will have real cheesecake ingredients incorporated into the mix.

The ice cream line should hit grocery stores across the nation by April.

