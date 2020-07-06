Chicago man who fired gun into murder victim’s grave given 15-year sentence

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. –- A man who fired a gun into a murder victim’s grave during a burial service at a suburban Illinois park has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

On Nov. 22, 2017, Elton Stevenson, of Chicago, drew a handgun at Evergreen Cemetery and fired a single shot into the grave of a man who had been murdered two days earlier.

“You ain’t (expletive), you got what you deserved,” he said before firing the shot.

Stevenson then waved the gun in the direction of mourners and fled. He was arrested a short time later near the entrance of the cemetery.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

“When a felon brings a loaded gun to a populated area and uses the gun to threaten and endanger strangers, this conduct will not be tolerated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Cornelius Vandenberg argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “The mourners were all in the immediate vicinity of the defendant when he produced the loaded weapon and were placed in danger by the defendant’s reckless firing of the weapon into the gravesite.”

