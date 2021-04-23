Chick-fil-A adds new salad to seasonal menu

SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chick-fil-A will be releasing a limited-time-only Lemon Kale Caesar Salad that people can start buying next week.

According to a press release, the twist to the classic Caesar Salad comes as a part of Chick-fil-A’s commitment to menu variety.

The newly added menu item features grilled nuggets on a bed of romaine and kale with shaved parmesan and fresh lemon wedges.

As if one new item on the menu wasn’t enough, the fast-food chain is finally giving a name to a popular off-menu drink. The Chick-fil-A Sunjoy is a combination of classic Chick-fil-A lemonade and their sweet tea. Restaurant officials say the Sunjoy will be a permanent addition to the menu.

If your visiting Chick-fil-A, the limited-time Lemon Kale Caesar Salad and the Sunjoy will appear on menus starting April 26.