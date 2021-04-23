Chick-fil-A adds new salad to seasonal menu

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chick-fil-A will be releasing a limited-time-only Lemon Kale Caesar Salad that people can start buying next week.
According to a press release, the twist to the classic Caesar Salad comes as a part of Chick-fil-A’s commitment to menu variety.
The newly added menu item features grilled nuggets on a bed of romaine and kale with shaved parmesan and fresh lemon wedges.
As if one new item on the menu wasn’t enough, the fast-food chain is finally giving a name to a popular off-menu drink. The Chick-fil-A Sunjoy is a combination of classic Chick-fil-A lemonade and their sweet tea. Restaurant officials say the Sunjoy will be a permanent addition to the menu.
If your visiting Chick-fil-A, the limited-time Lemon Kale Caesar Salad and the Sunjoy will appear on menus starting April 26.