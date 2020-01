BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Can you think of a better way to impress your crush or loved one on Valentine’s Day than some Chick-fil-A?

Some would say roses and candy hearts are overdone.

This year you can give the gift of 30 Chick-fil-a nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis, or 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container.

These special trays will be available at participating restaurants from January 20 until February 29 while supplies last.

