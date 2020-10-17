BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Ohio say a child accidentally fired a gun inside a Sam’s Club store Saturday morning.
According to police in Boardman, Ohio, the 7-year-old child shot the handgun near a cash register.
Officers said the mother had a concealed carry permit and the gun was in her purse.
No one was hit or hurt.
Officers said police will gather evidence and confer with the prosecutor as to whether any charges will be filed against the mother.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Bond denied for ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris
- ‘Digital blackface’: Twitter takes down fake accounts claiming to be Black Trump supporters
- Panera becomes first chain to label climate-friendly foods
- Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store
- Vietnam veteran receives U.S. citizenship 53 years after returning from war