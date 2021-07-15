Child tax credit payments begin today — here’s what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Relief is on the way for millions of families as the newly expanded child tax credits are slated to go out starting Thursday, July 15.

Payments are slated to go out to 39 million households, according to the IRS, and are part of the newly expanded child tax credit made possible through the American Rescue Plan.

For the tax year 2021, the tax credit has increased from $2,000 per qualifying child to $3,600 for kids under the age of six and $3,000 for kids ages 6 to 17.

According to the IRS, eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6, and up to $250 for kids 6 to 17. The other half of the payment will come after filing your 2021 tax return.

Payments are based on your 2020 tax return and if that isn’t available, the IRS will use your 2019 tax return.

Payments will be issued by direct deposit, as long as the agency has the correct banking information. Otherwise, the IRS says to keep a close eye on your mailbox for mailed payments.

The dates for the payments are:

July 15

Aug. 13

Sept. 15

Oct. 15

Nov. 15

Dec. 15

The IRS is encouraging families to be on the lookout for scammers. They’re known to target underserved communities and non-English speakers.

The agency is emphasizing the only way to get the benefits is by filing a tax return or registering online. Any other option is likely a scam.

Non-filers can submit information here. If you want to opt-out of payments or see if you’re eligible, click here.