Children’s Museum of Richmond reopens to the public Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Children’s Museum of Richmond will open its’ doors to the public after temporarily shutting down back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum temporarily shut down its’ four locations, but since then, locations in Fredericksburg and Short Pump have permanently closed. The museum cited ‘cost cutting measures.’

To stop the spread of COVID-19, the museum has announced new health procedures for those wanting to visit:

Guests ages five or older will be required to wear a face mask, but a mask is strongly encouraged for children over the age of 3

A ‘one-way’ traffic flow has been created with signs to direct people where to go

Families are asked to stay within a ‘hug distance’ of their kids so groups won’t get too close together

Food and drinks will not be allowed

Employees will have their temperature taken before each shift

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the day, and sanitizing is required before playing in some exhibits

Tickets are available in timed sessions, and must be purchased beforehand

