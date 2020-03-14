1  of  14
Chinese billionaire says he will donate face masks and coronavirus testing kits to the U.S.

by: CNN Newssource

(CNN Newssource) –The Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jac Ma plans to donate one million face masks and five hundred thousand testing kits to the U.S.

Ma Tweeted on Friday that the kits and masks are ready to go and that he hopes the donation “will help Americans fight against the pandemic.”

Ma has also donated masks and/or testing kits to Japan, Iran, Europe and has plans to donate to Italy and Spain as well.

Local Events